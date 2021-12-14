Vancouver Island adds 123 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surpass 800

Another 123 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday, according to data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The new cases were among 519 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 3,171 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 804 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the BCCDC.

Island Health continues to have the second highest number of active cases in the province, behind Fraser Health where 872 cases are active Tuesday.

Island Health data identified the locations of 717 of the active cases, including 295 in the South Island, 203 in the Central Island and 219 in the North Island.

Earlier Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that 44 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in B.C., including five cases identified in the Vancouver Island region.

Henry said the spread of COVID-19 in the Island Health region is "concerning."

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in B.C. over the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, 2,386 people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 132 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

There are currently 37 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients in critical care, according to the BCCDC.

As of Tuesday, 86.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.4 per cent have received two doses.

Tuesday also marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine being administered in the province.