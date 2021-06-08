VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials identified 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The number marks a slight uptick over recent daily case numbers, reaching back up into the double digits for the first time since May 28.

The new cases were among 165 cases found across the province since the last case update on Monday afternoon.

Health officials have now confirmed 145,695 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, including 5,086 cases on Vancouver Island.

There were no deaths related to COVID-19 recorded in B.C. on Tuesday, leaving the province’s pandemic death toll at 1,722.

There have been 41 deaths in the Vancouver Island region since the pandemic began.

There are currently 64 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, including three people in hospital, but no one in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 29 active cases Tuesday, including 17 in the South Island, eight in the Central Island and four in the North Island.

Approximately 74.2 per cent of adults in B.C. have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.9 per cent of people aged 12 and older have been vaccinated.

Health officials said in a statement Tuesday that it is “very encouraging to see a steady increase in the number of people in our province who are protected with a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix continue to urge British Columbians to get a second dose of the vaccine, saying “there is no wrong choice” among the province’s vaccine options, adding “all of our vaccines are safe and highly effective.”

“Take the time to think through your options so you are ready when your eight weeks come up, and it is your turn,” Dix and Henry said. “Whether you return to your pharmacy or go to a mass clinic for an mRNA vaccine, there is enough vaccine for everyone.”