Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19 death, 30 new cases

British Columbia health officials reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one in the Vancouver Island region.

Four other deaths were recorded in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, two were identified in the Fraser Health region and one was recorded in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has recorded 2,953 COVID-19 deaths, including 228 in the island region.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province confirmed 235 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 30 in Island Health.

Across the province, there are 329 people in hospital with the disease, including 51 in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island 35 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, down from 48 reported Tuesday and 53 confirmed a week ago on March 9.

One Island Health patient is currently receiving critical care, down from two reported Tuesday and four recorded on March 9.

Around this time last month on Feb. 16, 84 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 12 patients who required intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, approximately 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.8 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, roughly 56.8 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.