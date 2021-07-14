VICTORIA -- Health officials identified one new case of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The case was one of 41 cases found across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The province has now reported 148,228 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,184 cases in the island region.

There are currently 639 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 24 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, and one more is in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 23 active cases Wednesday, including 11 in the South Island, nine in the Central Island and three in the North Island.

There were no deaths from COVID-19 recorded in B.C. on Tuesday, leaving the provincial death toll at 1,760.

Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of the disease in the Island Health region.

Approximately 79.3 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 47.3 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received two doses.

Since December 2020, the province has administered 5,872,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.