Vancouver Island 4-wheel-drive owners step up to get Island Health staff to work

Victoria Harbour Cats managing partner Jim Swanson says he has given more than 35 rides in the club’s four-wheel-drive Hummer since the first flakes of snow fell on Boxing Day. Victoria Harbour Cats managing partner Jim Swanson says he has given more than 35 rides in the club’s four-wheel-drive Hummer since the first flakes of snow fell on Boxing Day.

Top Stories