Vancouver brewery Superflux to open restaurant in downtown Victoria
Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021 11:00AM PDT
The full-service restaurant is slated to open at 804 Broughton St., across from the Royal Theatre. (Superflux Beer Company)
VICTORIA -- Victoria’s thriving beer scene is about to get some competition from across the pond.
The Vancouver-based Superflux Beer Company plans to open a new high-concept restaurant and tap house in Victoria this fall.
The company says the space will mimic a cabana-style restaurant inspired by a “Las Vegas pool bar trip with Hunter S. Thompson.”
It’s expected to have seating for 115 guests and a rooftop patio space.