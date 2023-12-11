Vacuum truck takes out power for thousands in Chemainus
Around 5,000 hydro customers in Chemainus and Ladysmith were without power early Monday morning after a vacuum truck damaged a power pole.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. along a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway between Panorama Ridge and River roads.
According to RCMP and BC Hydro, the vacuum truck was travelling south on the TCH with its boom raised when it snagged a guy wire, which runs across the highway and provides stability to power poles.
The guy wire is not energized, but the snag caused a power pole on the northbound side of the TCH to lean, with an energized conductor/power line coming within safety limits to the vacuum truck.
Two people inside the truck were trapped inside for about an hour until BC Hydro arrived to de-energize the line, and were both were uninjured.
The majority of hydro customers were without power until 6 a.m. while a remaining 339 customers had to wait until noon to get their power back.
The TCH was shut down in both directions until the southbound side was cleaned up, while the northbound lane was down to one lane until noon.
