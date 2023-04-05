UVic urges caution with TikTok, stops short of asking students to delete app

The University of Victoria is encouraging students to be cautious when using TikTok, and all social media apps, amid a wave of institutions encouraging Canadians to uninstall the app.

Earlier this year, the B.C. and federal governments banned the TikTok app from being downloaded on government-owned devices amid concerns about the social media app's security.

Just last week, the University of British Columbia also encouraged students to delete the TikTok app and only access it through a web browser.

Students are pictured at the University of Victoria. March 29, 2022 (CTV News)UBC says one if its main concerns is that TikTok's terms of service allows the app to potentially capture keystroke patterns on a device, which could lead to usernames or passwords being exposed.

On Tuesday, the University of Victoria stopped short of encouraging students to delete the app, but did encourage students to only access TikTok through a web browser.

It also encouraged students to pay close to attention to their privacy settings on social media accounts, limit the information they share online, and use multi-factor authentication for logins.

UVic released a set of 10 online safety tips, which it says is practical advice for all social media applications, and not just TikTok.

"Both federal and provincial governments have issued bans on the use of TikTok on government-issued devices, and provincial and federal privacy commissioners have initiated an investigation into TikTok," reads the UVic website.

"Pending the outcome of the commissioners’ investigation, UVic is monitoring the situation."

With files from the Canadian Press