UVic ties for best comprehensive university in Canada: Maclean's

Victoria -

The University of Victoria has tied for first place in the Maclean's magazine ranking of comprehensive universities across the country.

UVic shares the top spot with Simon Fraser, the only other B.C. university to make the top 15 list this year, according to the Canadian media outlet.

Maclean's list of "Canada’s best Comprehensive universities: Rankings 2022" was released on Oct. 7.

Comprehensive universities are described as schools that have a "significant amount of research activity and a wide range of programs at the undergraduate and graduate level, including professional degrees," according to Maclean's.

Some of the 13 attributes specifically examined in the ranking include: total research dollars, student awards, student services, faculty awards, student/faculty ratio, and scholarships and bursaries.

An * indicates a tie: (Maclean's)

The University of Victoria has scored consistently high in Maclean's rankings of comprehensive schools.

UVic took home second place in the 2021, 2020 and 2019 rankings.