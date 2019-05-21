UVic researchers granted $18M for 'life-altering breakthroughs' in clean energy, physics
University of Victoria researchers are being recognized for tackling fundamental questions and finding solutions to the world’s most complex problems.
Researchers and students at UVic have received $18.8 million in federal grants, scholarships and other funding for “life-altering” discoveries in numerous areas of study, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Almost $10 million of that went to flagship Discovery Grants, which recognize areas of research where ground-breaking discoveries have been made.
The 51 areas of research awarded include designing clean energy systems and exploring medical breakthroughs.
The Discovery Grants are awarded to individual researchers based on the originality, innovation and significance of their work.
Chemistry researcher David Leitch received a $617,500 Discovery Grant for his work in big data and artificial intelligence that seeks to predict chemical reactions to quicken drug discoveries.