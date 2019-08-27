

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





With the last long weekend of summer fast approaching, a University of Victoria researcher is sharing his findings on the importance of putting nutritional information on alcoholic beverages.

According to UVic post-doctoral fellow Adam Sherk, the average Canadian ingests 250 calories worth — or 11 per cent of their daily estimated energy requirements — in alcoholic drinks every single day.

“That’s like eating an extra bag of chips every day,” Sherk told the university in a news release.

The UVic researcher worries that most Canadians may not be aware how many calories are contained in each alcoholic drink, and believes that the Canada Food Guide should be updated to include all nutritional value to help inform consumers.

“If we look at binge drinking, or having something like four or five drinks on one occasion, it’s actually closer to 550 calories, which is about 25 per cent of the recommended daily caloric intake,” added Sherk.

“That’s the equivalent of a double cheeseburger with all the fixings.”

Unlike other common food and drink products, the federal government does not require alcoholic beverage containers have nutritional labelling.

“Given that the updated Canada Food Guide specifically highlights the importance of cutting back on sugary drinks, including alcohol, we think nutritional labels would be valuable,” said Sherk.

“Labels could also be used to communicate information about alcohol’s other health risks, including cancer, stroke and heart disease, or details about Canada’s Low Risk Drinking Guidelines."