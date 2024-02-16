Utility covers to get Indigenous-inspired makeover in Nanaimo

When the mundane-looking storm drain covers in Nanaimo need replacing, they will be replaced with urban art inspired by Coast Salish Snuneymuxw designs.

The city collaborated with the local Good family, who have a second-generation Coast Salish design house called Ay Lelum The Good House of Design.

Joel Good designed three different utility covers for storm, sanitary and water access which are represented by an eagle, frog and orca.