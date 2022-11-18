Up-and-coming Indigenous artists on display at new Victoria exhibit

The Open Space artist gallery in Victoria is opening its latest exhibition, showcasing the work of emerging Indigenous artists.

The show, entitled The Stories We Belong To, is part of the artist-run centre's 2022 Indigenous Emerging Artist Program (IEAP).

The program was started in 2013 and provides a free, hands-on experience that provides emerging Indigenous artists the opportunity to work under the assistance of mentors in a supportive and culturally safe environment.

Indigenous artists from across the globe that are aged 15 to 30 are welcome to study in a wide range of mediums with the support of established Indigenous artists.

"The Indigenous Emerging Artist Program helped me as an emerging artist find community and grow in a supportive and culturally safe environment," said Jesse Campbell, visual artist and former IEAP participant.

"I now work as a mentor and facilitator of the program and have the great privilege of seeing another generation of artists grow and find their place," said Campbell.

"Through mentorship with established Indigenous artists, the IEAP cohorts of past and present have the rare opportunity to get the real unfiltered experience of learning directly what it’s like to work as a professional artist. These opportunities have led some of our past mentees to become professional artists in their own right," Campbell said.

Other mentors include Open Space’s curator of Indigenous and contemporary art, Eli Hirtle, Elder-in-Residence Gerry Ambers, Elder Support Tyrone Elliott, and a range of guest artists and cultural practitioners from local, national and international Indigenous communities.

The Stories We Belong To exhibit will run from Nov. 19 to Feb. 11 at Open Space in downtown Victoria, located at 510 Fort St.