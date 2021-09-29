Unvaccinated B.C. woman encourages vaccination after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Victoria -

Sharlene Amerl says COVID-19 nearly killed her.

The Sooke, B.C., woman is a patient at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital where she's been on a ventilator for more than a week.

"I'm still alive and I'm grateful for that," she told CTV News on Tuesday.

The mother of two says her daughter got sick first before she became ill herself a few days later.

"I was in the most excruciating pain and I could barely breathe," said Amerl.

Her condition deteriorated to the point that walking to the bathroom felt like a marathon.

"I was in really, really, really grave danger," she said.

"When you realize how close you are to death, you dig deep, and I did."

Amerl says she's not vaccinated against COVID-19 because she got sucked into misinformation and feared that she'd have a bad reaction to the shots due to her history of leukemia as a child.

"I wish I personally had made another choice for myself sooner," she said.

A Nanaimo, B.C., doctor says most unvaccinated COVID-19 patients have the same wish.

"We've had several deaths over the weekend among people who didn't get vaccinated, and every one of them wish that they got vaccinated earlier," said Dr. David Forrest.

"It's just heartbreaking," he said.

Forrest says that combing through misinformation online is overwhelming, so it's best to listen to medical experts to prevent more deaths.

"People are dying in here every day from COVID and people are losing their dads and their sisters and their moms and they won’t see their kids again," said the Nanaimo doctor.

It's a concern felt across the island.

On Monday, a 39-year-old Duncan man died of COVID-19.

Joshua Mellor, a father of two, was receiving care at the same hospital as Amerl.

Last week, his wife told CTV News that he was unvaccinated, and began to advocate for vaccinations after he was sent to hospital.

"Think about your family," she said at the time. "Like, who would take care of your kids if you fall very sick?"

Amerl is grateful that her children still have their mom.

The 44-year-old doesn't know when she'll be discharged. But once she's out, she plans to get vaccinated.

"I'll get to see my kids again," she said. "I look forward to seeing them. I miss them so much."