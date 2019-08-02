

CTV Vancouver Island





July was much wetter than usual for most cities on Vancouver Island, but it didn't break any records.

Environment Canada released its monthly weather statistics for B.C. on Friday, showing precipitation in most communities was higher than average.

With 29.5 millimetres of rainfall, Victoria received 165 per cent of its normal amount.

Up-island, Comox received 180 per cent of normal rainfall with 48 millimetre.

Only Nanaimo fell short with 24.3 millimetres falling on the Harbour City, or 96 per cent of normal rainfall.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald said the soggy July is in stark contrast to what happened a year before in the province.

The numbers are in for July 2019! It was a wetter-than-normal July across most of the province. Temperatures were close to historical averages. #BCwx pic.twitter.com/Mohg84ofFL — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) August 2, 2019

In July 2018 amid devastating wildfires in the rest of B.C., Victoria received only two millimetres of rain. A year before, it didn't receive a single drop of rain.

"It's really nice to get some much-needed rain this July," MacDonald told CFAX 1070 Friday.

Though it didn't factor into last month's totals, August also got off to a wet start with 35 millimetres of rain falling on Comox and Qualicum overnight, according to MacDonald.

"That's about the normal amount of rain for the entire month of July," he said.

One weather station inland from Tofino recorded a whopping 90 millimetres of rain.

But for those wondering where summer went, good news is in store for the long weekend.

"I think the timing of this system couldn't have been better," said MacDonald. "In its wake we're seeing fantastic clearing."

Temperatures are expected to rise steadily over the next few days into the August long weekend, above seasonal temperatures.

In Victoria, Environment Canada forecasts temperatures to hit 25 degrees on Sunday and 27 degrees on Sunday.

It's the same story up-island in Nanaimo, where temperatures are forecast to reach 26 degrees Saturday and 27 degrees Sunday.

In Port Alberni, typically Vancouver Island's hot spot, thermometers could push 32 degrees on Sunday, according to Environment Canada's forecast.