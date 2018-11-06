'Unsafe' left turn led to fatal crash near Nanaimo airport: RCMP
The crash happened on the TCH at Spitfire Road, south of Nanaimo and right at the entrance to the city's airport. Nov. 5, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 12:23PM PST
Investigators say driver error is to blame for a fatal collision near Nanaimo's airport on Monday.
RCMP say a Nanaimo-area woman in her 80s was killed in the crash, which took place on the Trans-Canada Highway at Spitfire Road, at the turn-in to the airport.
Early findings are that the woman's southbound SUV collided with a northbound vehicle when she made an unsafe left turn, according to police.
The southbound vehicle struck the woman's SUV on the passenger side door going full highway speed, sending it into a light standard.
The woman was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.
Alcohol, drugs and speed have been ruled out as factors in the fatal crash.