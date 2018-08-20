

Victoria's biggest dog event turned into the scene of a crime when a thief made off with items including a harness belonging to a volunteer search-and-rescue dog.

Police say they're investigating a series of thefts at Pet-A-Palooza, which took place on the grounds of St. Ann's Academy on Humboldt Street.

Several vendors reported the thefts took place sometime after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Among the items stolen was a harness worn by search-and-rescue dog Moxxii. Police say it's a key piece of safety equipment used by the dog and her handler that was custom-fit and one-of-a-kind.

It also has sentimental value. Police say there are patches sewn onto the harness that were fights from military members serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The harness is described as olive green with handles, USAR patches and insignia attached to it.

Other items stolen from vendors include distinctive embroidered collars in a variety of colours, a blue suitcase and metal tote bins.

Police are asking anyone with information on the thefts to contact them at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Other than the thefts, the ninth annual Pet-A-Palooza was a successful one with dozens of exhibitors and competitions.

The Victoria Humane Society featured some of its rescue dogs, and all were expected to find homes thanks to the exposure from the event.