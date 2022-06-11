Unionized municipal workers in Tofino authorize strike

Beaches on the west coast of Vancouver Island, near Tofino and Ucluelet, B.C. (iStock) Beaches on the west coast of Vancouver Island, near Tofino and Ucluelet, B.C. (iStock)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv

In Kyiv's bitter summer of 2022, where the sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign and where the peace is deceptive because it's shorn of peace of mind, the capital has found itself in the somewhat uncomfortable position of becoming largely a bystander in a war that continues to rage.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario