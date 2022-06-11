Unionized municipal workers in Tofino authorize strike

Workers for the District of Tofino have voted to strike after "hitting an impasse in negotiations," the union representing them announced Friday.

Members of Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 118 voted in favour of striking on Thursday, according to a news release from the union, but that doesn't mean a work stoppage is imminent.

The union says it will meet with the employer in mediation with the BC Labour Relations Board on June 27 and 28. If those talks are unsuccessful, the union must issue a 72-hour strike notice before withholding services.

“No one wants a strike at the beginning of Tofino’s peak tourist season, but our members can’t accept a contract that will make life more difficult for their families and harder for the District to recruit and retain staff,” said CUPE 118 president Stacy Watton, in the release.

“Costs of living continue to increase, and Tofino is already an expensive place to live. All we are looking for is a new collective agreement that keeps up with rising prices and makes sure working conditions sustain good family supporting jobs.”

CUPE 118's 30 members have been working without a contract since June 1, 2020, according to the union.

Members include workers involved in infrastructure maintenance, child care and pre-school education, municipal administration, parks and recreation, water and utilities, building inspection, bylaw enforcement and protective services, and planning.

The union said its key issues in the bargaining process include "improvements to wages and working conditions."

“It is disappointing the District of Tofino is not understanding employees’ concerns,” said Watton. “We have no choice but to take a stand now to ensure the long-term sustainability of public services for the Tofino community.”