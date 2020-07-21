VICTORIA -- Police in Nanaimo say they discovered an unconscious man near the wreckage of boat that had run aground on the weekend.

Mounties were called by the coast guard on Sunday morning after reports that a small boat had run aground on a breakwater near the Snaw-Naw-As (Nanoose) First Nation campground.

Police searched the boat and found no one inside, but evidence indicated someone had been aboard when the boat hit the breakwater at high tide several hours earlier.

Searching the area, police found an unconscious man in his 40s laying on the rocks approximately 40 metres from the wreckage.

Police believe the man was the sole occupant of the boat and had collapsed on the rocks while trying to walk to shore.

Coast guard and RCMP members administered first aid until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

The man was transported to hospital for further treatment.

The Nanaimo RCMP are reminding the public to be familiar with the area's hazards when boating, especially in the dark.