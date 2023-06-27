'Uncaring lunacy': Evicted tenant of Ridgeview Place still looking for answers and compensation

It has now been more than two months since the City of Langford revoked the occupancy permit for Ridgeview Place, displacing tenants from 90 units in the building.

During that time, those who were displaced have gotten little to no answers as to why that building was deemed unsafe.

“You’ve seen how easy it is for them to walk away,” said Dennis MacDonald, one of those displaced residents.

MacDonald is talking about Centurion Properties, the owner of the apartment building.

The building had its occupancy permit pulled on April 24, leaving MacDonald, his daughter and his seven-year-old autistic grandson with nowhere to go.

“I want Centurion to explain what the problem is with the building, that they had to shut it down,” said MacDonald.

He says he has asked Centurion that direct question dozens of times, never getting a reply.

“It’s just been an exercise of absolute selfish, uncaring lunacy,” said MacDonald.

After the eviction, the three spent seven nights in a hotel, some stays paid for by the City of Langford and others by the province.

A few of those nights were paid for out of his pocket.

Dennis says in total, he is out nearly $10,000 after the move—money that he wants to be compensated for.

“They came up with what they called a compassionate payment,” said the evicted tenant.

That worked out to be around $2,000. He says that effort wasn’t good enough.

“I need them to live up to the law in British Columbia, and law in British Columbia is you don’t throw people out with 15 minutes notice,” said MacDonald.

Dennis McDonald, who was evicted from Ridgeview Place when the building's occupancy permit was revoked on April 24, 2023. “There has been no information released to us,” said Langford mayor Scott Goodmanson last Thursday.

As for why the building has been deemed unsafe, the Mayor says Centurion is still in the investigation process and has to wait until the property management company releases its findings to the city.

CTV News reached out to Centurion Properties for comment, and that request went unanswered.

“I’m not going away,” said MacDonald.

With bills that have been racked up, he says he is going to continue to speak out, and to be a thorn in the property management’s side until he gets the answers he is looking for, and the compensation that he says everyone who was living in the building deserves.