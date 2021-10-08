Ucluelet First Nation issues state of emergency due to COVID-19 outbreak

Victoria -

The Ucluelet First Nation on western Vancouver Island has issued a local state of emergency due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The state of emergency was issued on Thursday, following an outbreak in the Hitacu community, according to an information bulletin posted on the nation's Facebook page.

During the emergency order, travellers looking to enter the First Nation for non-essential purposes and people who are not regular residents of the community will be restricted from entering.

Meanwhile, all Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ government buildings will be closed except for essential services. Only people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter the buildings, according to the Ucluelet First Nation.

Staff will still be working during this time and can be contacted by phone for questions or entry into Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ government buildings.

The nation is reminding residents that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate for 14 days, and anyone who is experiencing symptoms should remain at home until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result, or if symptoms have been gone for at least 72 hours.

Deliveries of essential goods and services will be allowed to continue, according to Ucluelet First Nation leadership.

As of Friday, the order is expected to be lifted on Oct. 14, though that date is subject to change.

"Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this difficult time," reads the notice signed by Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ government president Charles McCarthy.