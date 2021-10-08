Ucluelet First Nation issues state of emergency due to COVID-19 outbreak

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Public health agency head who was admonished by MPs leaving: PM

There's a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his 'leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.'

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener