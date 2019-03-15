

It came, it saw, and now it’s back in the Pacific Ocean.

The USS Zumwalt has finished its short stay at CFB Esquimalt.

The stealth destroyer arrived on Monday and left this morning destined for parts unknown.

The 610-foot ship is expected to be deployed in operations throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The Zumwalt is one of the newest and most advanced ships in the U.S. fleet.

It’s designed to sail with nearly 180 crewmembers to operate the ship and onboard aircraft.