U.S. stealth destroyer leaves Esquimalt
The USS Zumwalt, the U.S. Navy's largest and most advanced destroyer, visits Victoria on March 11, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 2:25PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, March 15, 2019 4:53PM PDT
It came, it saw, and now it’s back in the Pacific Ocean.
The USS Zumwalt has finished its short stay at CFB Esquimalt.
The stealth destroyer arrived on Monday and left this morning destined for parts unknown.
The 610-foot ship is expected to be deployed in operations throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
The Zumwalt is one of the newest and most advanced ships in the U.S. fleet.
It’s designed to sail with nearly 180 crewmembers to operate the ship and onboard aircraft.