U.S. Coast Guard rescues man, two dogs, from stricken sailboat off Vancouver Island
A sailor and his two dogs are recovering on Vancouver Island thanks to life-saving action by the United States Coast Guard.
The man and his canine companions were aboard a small sailboat off the southwest tip of Vancouver Island early Wednesday when it lost power and was swept onto rocks.
A social media post from the coast guard's Pacific Northwest sector says a helicopter crew from Port Angeles in Washington state responded to the emergency.
They winched the man and one dog from the sailboat and delivered them to Victoria for treatment.
It wasn't until the crew returned to the wreck to assess possible environmental damage that the second dog was spotted.
The coast guard says the pet was safely lifted off the sailboat and reunited with its owner.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.
'Passengers have rights and they must be respected': Transport Ministry calls Sunwing flight situation 'unacceptable'
After storm conditions left thousands of passengers stranded in Mexico this week, the Ministry of Transportation says it will continue to 'monitor the situation,' calling the situation some have been in 'unacceptable.'
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry, which is responsible for provincial detention centres, confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again. 'The Masked Singer' host and the model had daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, Scott revealed on Instagram Thursday.
Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37
A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injured 37 others, officials said.
'We really try to not go there. But I think we need to go there': Grief library provides resources, support
As people mourn the loss of loved ones this holiday season, a grief support website tells stories and provides resources to help them heal.
A look at 6 Canadian police officers who were killed in recent months
Six police officers have been killed in Canada since September. Here's a look at their cases and who they were.
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
Vancouver
Teachers, parents pressure B.C. to reinstate masks days before schools reopen
Days before students return to school, some teachers and parents are calling for tighter COVID-19 protocols in classrooms.
Afghan restaurant in East Van burglarized 3 times in 5 months, owners say
The owners of a home-style Afghan restaurant in East Vancouver are reeling after their business was broken into once again this week – marking the third burglary in just five months.
No interest in Dry January? 'Damp January' might be more your speed, says Sober Babes co-founder
Giving up booze for “Dry January” has become an annual tradition for some – but the co-founder of Sober Babes Vancouver believes there are plenty of benefits to a less-restrictive “Damp January” as well.
Edmonton
What an Alberta woman thought was a canker sore turned out to be tongue cancer
After losing half of her tongue to cancer, an Edmonton woman is raising awareness about the disease that one doctor says is increasingly found in people at low risk.
'We will fight': Edmonton's Iranian community happy to see action on case of Flight PS752
Reza Akbari still remembers the shock and horror he felt while watching news coverage of Flight PS752, the downed plane that saw 176 people killed including 13 Edmontonians.
New family-friendly restaurant takes over former Red Robin in south Edmonton
The Varsity, a new family-friendly restaurant, opened Thursday in the old Red Robin building along 106 Street in south Edmonton.
Toronto
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
Police procession to be held for fallen OPP officer Friday morning
A procession is scheduled Friday morning to escort the fallen Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer who was shot to death earlier this week.
Calgary
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89
Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
Donation drive for Veterans Food Bank of Calgary wraps up in Kensington; need persists
There are many reasons why veterans might come to need some assistance, sometimes by way of food and sometimes by way of support.
Air Canada, WestJet, among most delayed North American airlines in 2022: Report
A new report from Cirium Aviation Analytics found that Canada's two largest airlines faced plenty of delays in 2022.
Montreal
HIV tests used at Montreal hospitals recalled after suspect results noticed
A recall has been issued for an HIV test used in three Montreal-area hospitals, CTV News has learned, after the MUHC identified 9,000 patients who may have received false-negative results.
About 6,000 Hydro-Québec customers still without power one week after winter storm
The number of Hydro-Québec customers without power dropped by more than 5,000 Thursday, though the utility said it was unsure when everyone who lost electricity during last week's major winter storm would be reconnected.
Atlantic
'It was a different beast': P.E.I. premier weighs in on Fiona's impact, another year in office
As Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King looks back at the year, he agrees with many that post-tropical storm Fiona stands out as one of the most impactful incidents on the island in 2022.
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
Austrian World Junior coach Kirk Furey back home in Nova Scotia: 'A dream come true'
Kirk Furey boarded a plane at age 16 with the knowledge his hockey journey -- his dream -- would likely take him far from home.
Winnipeg
'It's getting scary': Kenora woman attacked in store wants action to curb violence
A Kenora store owner is left shaken after being attacked in her own shop by a stranger. She's calling for immediate action to address the root causes of violence.
Man attacked with machete on Winnipeg bus
An 18-year-old male is facing charges following a fight on a Winnipeg Transit bus where he allegedly used a machete.
'We need to start healing': Family issues plea for information eight years following fatal crash
The family of a hit-and-run victim, along with Winnipeg Police, are renewing their call for information from the public to help solve the case eight years later.
Kitchener
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Kitchener mom says man in ski mask followed her, rammed her car
A Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.
Regina
Homeowner calls for safer barriers at intersection after impaired driver plows through multiple yards
A Regina woman is voicing her frustration with the dead-end of a street that backs onto her property after a car ended up in her neighbour’s backyard.
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
Sask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022
Thirteen Saskatchewan residents became millionaires in 2022 thanks to lottery wins, Sask Lotteries said in a news release.
Barrie
Procession for slain OPP officer to end in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed a procession to escort Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala will take place on Friday December 30th, 2022.
Charges laid after 8-year-old child struck by vehicle in Orillia
One person has been charged after an 8-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Orillia.
Collingwood hospital's new effort to recruit staff
Collingwood General & Marine Hospital has developed a new recruitment and retention initiative by helping future, and present staff members find housing in the area.
Saskatoon
'I don’t trust Sunwing': Some Sask. residents driving home amid flight cancellations
After a tumultuous week for Sunwing airline, including seemingly endless delays from Punta Cana and other tropical destinations, passengers say they've lost faith in the airline.
Saskatchewan First Act just another chapter in long fight over resource sharing: FSIN Chief
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron reiterated his commitment to fighting the Saskatchewan First Act in a year-end interview with CTV News.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury-area police are seeing an increase in impaired drivers
Police services across the north have been conducting Festive RIDE campaigns since mid-November and since then police in Sudbury say the message to ‘drive sober’ just is not getting across to some drivers.
Northern Ontario's digital headlines 2022
As we close out 2022, we took a look at the top digital stories of the year at CTVNorthernOntario.CA.
