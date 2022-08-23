Two youths arrested after 'coordinated' assault on BC Transit bus in Saanich

Saanich police are looking to identify this boy who is one of five youths who allegedly watched their friends assault another youth on a bus. (Saanich Police) Saanich police are looking to identify this boy who is one of five youths who allegedly watched their friends assault another youth on a bus. (Saanich Police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario