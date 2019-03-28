

CTV Vancouver Island





Detectives with the Victoria police major crimes unit are looking for witnesses after a random assault early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Broad and Johnson streets at 2:45 a.m. after two women in their 60s were assaulted by a man while waiting for a taxi.

Their injuries are described by police as serious but non-life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. He is described as an Indigenous man in his early 20s, wearing a T-shirt, black windbreaker, dark blue jeans and a dark baseball hat with a flat brim.

Investigators have not found a motive for the attack.

The suspect is believed to have been inside the Paparazzi nightclub for karaoke prior to the assault and sang with another patron, according to police.

Officers are looking to identify the suspect and the other patron.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Victoria police at (250) 995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.