VICTORIA -- Two women were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries Sunday following reports of a fight with weapons in the Homalco Indigenous community.

According to Campbell River RCMP, police were called to the 1200-block of Bute Crescent at approximately 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of the fight. When officers arrived, they found two women suffering from injuries.

Police say that the two women are known to each other and that they were transported to the Campbell River Hospital for treatment. Later, one woman was transferred to a hospital in Victoria for further treatment.

While the violent encounter resulted in injuries, police say that there is no danger to the community.

"This was an isolated incident and there are no safety concerns for the general public," said Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP.

Mounties say that the Campbell River Major Crimes Unit is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the fight is asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.