

Adam Lee, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria musicians Adrian Chalifour and Layla Zoe have placed first in their music categories for the 2019 Unsigned Only Music Competition.

Chalifour placed first in the Adult Album Alternative category for his song 'Head Down Heart Up' and Zoe placed first in the Blues category for her song, 'The Deeper They Bury Me.' They are two of 36 Canadians to place first, second or receive honorable mentions in the competition.

Chalifour was also a competitor in Season 2 of CTV's The Launch in an episode where celebrity judge Nile Rodgers said his voice was better than John Mayer's.

In a Facebook post, Zoe paid tribute to the man her song was written for. "I would like to dedicate this accomplishment to the man who this song was written for, Herman Wallace, who spent the majority of his life in prison in solitary confinement for a crime he did not commit."

Chalifour and Zoe have each been awarded a prize package of services and merchandise.

The competition was adjudicated by a panel of judges that included Garth Hudson of The Band, Robert Smith of The Cure, Aimee Mann and others in the music industry. Winners were selected from almost 6000 entries from more than 100 countries entered in 18 music categories.

Unsigned Only is an annual international music competition designed for bands and musicians who are not signed to a major label record company to help them get discovered.

The 2019 grand prize was awarded to South African, London-based pop artist Anna Wolf.