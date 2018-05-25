Two-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes of Pat Bay Highway
A two-vehicle crash shut down northbound lanes of the Pat Bay Highway at McKenzie Avenue. May 25, 2018. (Courtesy Victoria Buzz)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 4:19PM PDT
A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound lanes of the Pat Bay Highway at McKenzie Avenue.
A detour was available via the McKenzie Avenue off-ramp, according to Drive BC.
It's unclear what caused the crash but witnesses at the scene reported seeing a vehicle overturned near the off-ramp.
There's no word on injuries or estimated time of reopening for northbound lanes of the highway.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route in the meantime.
UPDATE: Saanich police confirm they're dealing with two-vehicle MVI at Pat Bay/McKenzie Avenue. Northbound Pat Bay traffic has been shut down, drivers asked to use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/lpEUVSa96A— CTV News VI (@CTVNewsVI) May 25, 2018