

Kirk Duncan, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police say two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash that brought down a power pole Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash occurred at Montreal and Superior streets.

A driver reportedly ran a stop sign and then struck another vehicle before crashing into the pole.

Pictures from the scene showed a Lexus SUV that had crashed into the hydro pole, which was sheared off.

"One driver may have mistaken the gas petal for the brake, hitting another vehicle and causing a hydro pole to be sheared off," said Const. Tristan Williams.

The incident is under investigation and police said hydro service to some of the area will be restored soon.