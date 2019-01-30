Two-vehicle crash in Victoria sends 2 to hospital
Police say a driver ran a stop sign and then struck another vehicle before crashing into a power pole in a Victoria intersection Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Kirk Duncan, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 10:40AM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 30, 2019 11:20AM PST
Victoria police say two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash that brought down a power pole Wednesday morning.
Police said the crash occurred at Montreal and Superior streets.
A driver reportedly ran a stop sign and then struck another vehicle before crashing into the pole.
Pictures from the scene showed a Lexus SUV that had crashed into the hydro pole, which was sheared off.
"One driver may have mistaken the gas petal for the brake, hitting another vehicle and causing a hydro pole to be sheared off," said Const. Tristan Williams.
The incident is under investigation and police said hydro service to some of the area will be restored soon.
.@vicpdtraffic on scene at a MVI where a power pole has been damaged. There will be traffic restrictions for the next few hours in the area of Montreal and Superior #yyjtraffic— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 30, 2019