Police have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery at an Esquimalt park that left a man with non-life threatening injuries.

The violent robbery took place in the evening of Sat., April 28, at Saxe Point Park.

At the time, police said it appeared targeted but would not say whether the victim was shot. The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

Police launched a "complex investigation" that involved 24 officers from multiple departments, including major crimes, canine, forensics and strike force units.

It led them to two suspects, an adult man and a youth, who were arrested at around 4 p.m. Wednesday in Esquimalt.

The adult male remains in custody while the youth was released. Police said a court summons has been requested.

Multiple search warrants were executed during the course of the investigation, and police seized a stolen vehicle, imitation firearm and real firearms.

The robbery is believed to be an isolated incident, and police say additional search warrants will likely be executed.