CTV Vancouver Island





A passenger suffered significant injuries in a late-night rollover crash in Saanich Thursday, according to police.

A black Ford Explorer had just left a gas station at Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue at around 11 p.m. when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll, investigators say.

While the passenger's injuries were serious, they were not considered life-threatening. The driver suffered minor injuries. Both people were taken to hospital.

The crash shut down part of Douglas Street for several hours overnight as collision analysts and forensic identification officers investigated.

Police are now looking for witnesses who they have not yet spoken with. Anyone with information is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.