Two Mounties were injured in a lengthy standoff in Sidney that prompted a response from an emergency response team and crisis negotiators.

The incident began at around 10 a.m. Sunday morning when officers arrived at a home on Maryland Drive to serve a warrant.

Police say the subject of the warrant was "uncooperative" and assaulted one officer before he barricaded himself inside the home with a woman.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home, calling in the ERT and a police dog.

Central Saanich police were also called in to help secure the area.

In the end, front line officers were able to get inside the home and arrest the man themselves.

A woman was also detained at the scene and later released.

A second officer was injured during the arrest, but an RCMP spokesperson said both officers' injuries were not considered to be serious and they were not hospitalized.

"These calls are unpredictable and our officers remained flexible, responding in a way that ensured the safety of the subjects involved, and the surrounding community," said Const. Meighan de Pass in a statement.

An investigation into the standoff is ongoing.