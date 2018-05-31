

Less than two weeks after a motor from a bathtub boat was stolen in Nanaimo, two more were reportedly taken in the Harbour City.

The latest theft was carried out against the Archie Johnstone Plumbing and Heating team.

Surveillance video shows two people using wheelbarrows to steal two eight-horsepower outboard motors, a Yamaha and a Suzuki.

The team says it won’t be able to compete in the first race of the year that’s happening in Victoria this weekend.

According to officials, these type of thefts are not uncommon at this time of year.

Nanaimo RCMP say about three to five boat motor thefts are reported every week.

“A lot of them are never locked and it’s very difficult for us because often for us the owners aren’t recording the serial numbers,” said Const. Gary O’Brien. “We’ll find them after three months and if the owner doesn’t have the serial [number] it’s very difficult to return them to them.”

A week-and-a-half ago Nanaimo-based racer Kurt Henderson has his motor taken.