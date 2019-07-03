

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





West Shore RCMP have released photos and a description of a third suspect in the assault of a 17-year-old boy in Langford.

Two suspects have been arrested after robbing and beating the teen with a baton behind The Brick store in May.

The third suspect is described as a white male, 14-17 years old with dark, shaggy hair. He was wearing dark grey skinny jeans, a dark burgundy baseball cap, a backpack and a white t-shirt which he later removed.

The boy was last seen walking near the McDonald’s on Langford Parkway.

"This is a disturbing crime,” said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Nancy Saggar on Wednesday.

“The victim was taken to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. We have released the surveillance photos of the third suspect in hopes that someone will recognize this person and notify police of their identity."

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact the West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.