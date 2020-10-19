VICTORIA -- A magnitude 7.5 earthquake has been detected off southwestern Alaska.

The quake struck 92 kilometres southeast of Sand Point, Alaska just before 1 p.m. PT, according to the U.S. Weather Service.

Parts of southern Alaska are under a tsunami warning.

Emergency Management BC says it is monitoring the threat of a tsunami and will have an update as soon as information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.