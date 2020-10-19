Advertisement
Tsunami warning issued for Alaska after magnitude 7.5 earthquake
Published Monday, October 19, 2020 2:31PM PDT Last Updated Monday, October 19, 2020 2:33PM PDT
(USGS)
VICTORIA -- A magnitude 7.5 earthquake has been detected off southwestern Alaska.
The quake struck 92 kilometres southeast of Sand Point, Alaska just before 1 p.m. PT, according to the U.S. Weather Service.
Parts of southern Alaska are under a tsunami warning.
Emergency Management BC says it is monitoring the threat of a tsunami and will have an update as soon as information is available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.