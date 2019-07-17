

CTV Vancouver Island





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit the capital region Thursday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a Liberal Party fundraising event at Victoria's Delta Ocean Pointe Resort.

The ticketed event, billed as "In Conversation with the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau," begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $300 for regular attendees and $100 for members of the Liberal Partry's Laurier Club.

"With the 2019 election just months away, we are pleased to invite you to an evening with the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau in support of the Liberal Party of Canada," reads the event listing on the Liberal Party of Canada website.

"This event is an exciting opportunity to hear from Justin Trudeau as we count down to the campaign – and to show your support as we prepare to elect even more Liberal MPs from British Columbia in this year’s important election campaign."

Wherever the Prime Minister goes, protesters are sure to follow – and Thursday will be no exception.

A climate-action group known as Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island is planning to greet the PM at the resort for a protest it's calling "Crudeau Trudeau versus the People."

The group is planning to gather at the Ocean Pointe Resort to launch its "federal election climate survival campaign," and criticize the Liberal leader for his government's approvals of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Trudeau visited the capital region in April 2018, when he was similarly welcomed by environmental protesters while he toured Victoria and met with armed forces personnel at CFB Esquimalt.