SAANICH -- No injuries have been reported after a pickup truck rolled into the front of a home in Saanich on Monday morning.

Police and fire crews responded to the 500-block of Broadway Street late Monday morning for reports of a pickup truck rolling into the front of house.

The small pickup truck had been parked on a slope when it started to roll down a hill, striking a minivan then the front of a house before coming to a stop.

The front of the house received significant damage. One window broke and parts of the structure’s framing was knocked off of its foundation.

It is unknown what caused the truck to crash into the house.

No one was injured and no charges have been laid, say police.