Truck plunges into Cowichan Bay, leads to arrest, frantic search for woman

Three rescue vessels were also dispatched to the scene. However, after an extensive search, police determined the vehicle was empty. (Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue) Three rescue vessels were also dispatched to the scene. However, after an extensive search, police determined the vehicle was empty. (Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener