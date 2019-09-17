

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





A commercial truck driver who crashed through a concrete median and into a BC Hydro pole off the Malahat on Monday did not have insurance, according to West Shore RCMP.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway near Aspen Road, knocked out electricity to more than 250 BC Hydro customers and caused lengthy traffic delays in both directions as RCMP officers and BC Hydro repair crews attended the scene.

According to the RCMP, the 27-year-old man driving the commercial semi-truck is being charged with having no insurance and driving without due care and attention.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

On Tuesday morning, crews began to remove the semi-truck from the bottom of an embankment that it slid down on Monday.

Northbound traffic along Aspen Road was brought down to one lane during the removal process.

While the vehicle was being moved onto the road, diesel fuel could be seen spilling onto the road with crews placing absorment material on top of the liquid to soak up its spread.

By approximately 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, both northbound lanes along Aspen Road had reopened.