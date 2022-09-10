Truck driver airlifted after rollover crash that closed Highway 19

The Inland Island Highway has reopened north of Cumberland after a truck driver crashed his vehicle and had to be airlifted to hospital Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m., according to Stephane Dionne, deputy chief for Cumberland Fire Rescue.

Dionne said crews were paged to Highway 19 for a rollover crash and fuel spill.

When they arrived, they found the truck on its side and the driver stuck in the cab. Firefighters broke a window on the vehicle to extract the patient, who was airlifted for treatment as a precaution, Dionne said.

Images from the scene suggest the truck was heading south on the highway and struck the centre barricade before flipping onto its side.

The road had to be closed in both directions while firefighters dealt with the fuel leak and the debris, but a detour was available and a single lane of northbound traffic was soon opened.

Shortly before 1 p.m., DriveBC tweeted that the road had fully reopened.