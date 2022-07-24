A man who sought $200 in damages against a Vancouver Island pest control company for allegedly ruining his duvet has had his claim dismissed by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.

Grayson Johnston applied to the online tribunal alleging that an Old Island Pest Control employee "left ant bait all over his apartment, including his duvet, dresser and floor," and seeking $200.48 for the damage to the duvet.

The company denied the allegations, and tribunal member Nav Shukla ultimately dismissed the case, finding that Johnston had failed to prove his claims "on a balance of probabilities."

In support of his claim, Johnston provided photos of his bedroom that he said were taken after Old Island had treated it for ants on Nov. 26, 2021. He told the tribunal that his duvet and floor were clean and undamaged before he left his apartment that morning. He was not home while the work was being done.

According to Shukla's decision, the photos showed "some stains" on the duvet and "some sort of liquid drops on the apartment’s floor."

"In both instances, I find the alleged damage to be relatively minor, except for one stain on the duvet that I find is more noticeable," Shukla wrote.

The tribunal member also noted that the photos were undated, and there were no photos showing what the bedroom looked like before the alleged damage occurred.

"Without such evidence, I find it is just as likely that the duvet and floor were damaged prior to (the employee) undertaking the ant treatment work," Shukla wrote. "The burden is on Mr. Johnston to prove that it is more likely than not that Old Island caused the alleged damage. Here, I find that he has failed to do so."

Johnston argued that the tribunal should not accept the evidence provided by the pest control company – which was a written statement from the employee who did the work – because the employee no longer works for the company and "Old Island may have given (the employee) an incentive to provide the statement," according to Shukla's decision.

"I find these allegations are speculative," the tribunal member wrote. "The evidence does not establish that there is any reason for me to question (the employee’s) credibility or the truthfulness of (their) statement."

Shukla also found that Johnston had not provided sufficient evidence for his claim that "at one point in time," Old Island had told him it was going to dock the employee's pay because of the alleged damage.

"There is no objective evidence before me that proves Old Island accepted liability at any point in time," the tribunal member wrote.

Finally, Shukla noted that even if the pest control company was responsible for the damage to the duvet, a monetary award to Johnston may not have been warranted.

"Mr. Johnston has not explained why the stains on the duvet made it unusable, requiring him to purchase a replacement," Shukla wrote. "For example, there is no evidence that the stains could not be washed out. For those reasons, I dismiss Mr. Johnston’s claims and this dispute."