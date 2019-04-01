

CTV Vancouver Island





The trial of a Port Alberni man charged in the death of his infant daughter begins today.

Warren Baader was initially charged with aggravated assault after his two-month-old daughter arrived at Port Alberni’s West Coast General Hospital in critical condition in the fall of 2016.

The baby was airlifted to hospital in Vancouver, where she died from her injuries on Nov. 3, 2016.

The charge against Baader, 20 years old at the time, was upgraded to manslaughter following the girl’s death.

The trial is being held at the Port Alberni Provincial Court.