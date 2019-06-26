Tree falls on lines, knocks out power to Victoria neighbourhood
A tree struck lines on Highview Street in Victoria, knocking out power to more than 3000 BC Hydro customers. June 26, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:14AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 3:09PM PDT
Crews are dealing with a tree that came down onto power lines on a Victoria street, knocking out power to thousands of homes.
The tree fell into lines in the 3000-block of Highview Street. It appeared to have torn off a BC Hydro meter from the side of a house.
BC Hydro crews were on scene to deal with the downed lines.
It resulted in more than 3,000 BC Hydro customers briefly losing power in the Hillside Area. Power had been restored as of noon.