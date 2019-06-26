

Crews are dealing with a tree that came down onto power lines on a Victoria street, knocking out power to thousands of homes.

The tree fell into lines in the 3000-block of Highview Street. It appeared to have torn off a BC Hydro meter from the side of a house.

BC Hydro crews were on scene to deal with the downed lines.

It resulted in more than 3,000 BC Hydro customers briefly losing power in the Hillside Area. Power had been restored as of noon.