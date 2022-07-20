Tree falls near children's playground in Langford park

For the second time in about a month, a tree has fallen in Goldstream Provincial Park, close to where people were standing.

On Saturday morning, a massive tree fell beside a playground at Goldstream Campground, in Langford, B.C.

Allison Menzies shot a video of the tree moments after it crashed down in the area where her children were just before she sent them to the playground.

"Just as they were out of our [campsite] we heard this crack, crack, crack, boom! And it was really alarming because we didn't know what it was," she told CTV News.

"That's where all the kids would've been," she said.

Menzies says it's "unbelievable" that no one was injured by the falling tree.

'REALLY QUITE STARTLED'

Last month the province says a tree fell at the same campsite, and in that incident the massive trunk landed on an unoccupied car.

BC Parks says it conducts regular assessments and that trees that fell hadn't shown signs of being a hazard.

The province says its' unclear why this recent tree fell and that a detailed assessment of its root system for rot is upcoming.

"It illustrates that you’re never without risk even after your due diligence, as it were," said arborist Darryl Clark.

"There’s always a potential for a failure regardless of your best efforts to mitigate or identify those situations."

The children who escaped the falling tree this weekend say they were stunned by the crash.

"My cousin, her hand was like shaking and I was really quite startled," said Gabrielle Menzies, Allison's daughter.

"I was kind of in the middle of being shocked and it was kind of cool," said Sophia Menzies, another one of Allison's daughters.