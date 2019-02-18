Trailer trouble snarls traffic on Old Island Highway
Police at the scene tell CTV News that the trailer being towed by a pickup truck broke free and overturned near Six Mile Road on Feb. 18, 2019.
Eric Lloyd, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 4:17PM PST
A runaway trailer caused traffic to snarl in the southbound lanes of the Old Island Highway, over the lunch-hour Monday.
Police at the scene tell CTV News that the trailer being towed by a pickup truck broke free and overturned near Six Mile Road.
One lane was closed as a result of the collision causing traffic to back up beyond whale road.
Nobody was injured in the crash.