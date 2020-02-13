VICTORIA -- A dump truck flipped over in the southbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway, stalling traffic in Langford Thursday morning.

The incident happened at Finlayson Arm Road near the entrance to Goldstream Provincial Park.

Traffic in the southbound lanes of the highway slowed to a crawl as police, fire services and road crews attempt to deal with the issue.

The truck was righted and the higway reopened shortly after noon.

The dump truck was empty at the time of the accident.