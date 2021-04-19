VICTORIA -- Climate protesters from Vancouver and Victoria are planning to march to the B.C. legislature today to demand action on the ecological emergency.

Victoria police are advising the public that traffic disruptions are anticipated throughout the day due to the protests.

We're anticipating potential #yyjtraffic disruptions during three anticipated protests in downtown #yyj tomorrow. We'll provide the most up to date info regarding road closures on our Twitter feed here: https://t.co/TGflpslixg — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 19, 2021

Members of Extinction Rebellion say they're protesting the actions of policy makers and corporations who are endangering the environment.

The Vancouver Extinction Rebellion protesters arrived in Victoria following a four-day walk and ferry trip.

