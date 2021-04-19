Advertisement
Traffic disruptions expected as climate protesters head to B.C. legislature
Published Monday, April 19, 2021 7:49AM PDT Last Updated Monday, April 19, 2021 7:54AM PDT
Students join global climate protest at B.C. legislature in Victoria, March 15, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
VICTORIA -- Climate protesters from Vancouver and Victoria are planning to march to the B.C. legislature today to demand action on the ecological emergency.
Victoria police are advising the public that traffic disruptions are anticipated throughout the day due to the protests.
Members of Extinction Rebellion say they're protesting the actions of policy makers and corporations who are endangering the environment.
The Vancouver Extinction Rebellion protesters arrived in Victoria following a four-day walk and ferry trip.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.