

Andrew Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





A single vehicle crash in the central island's Nanoose Bay stalled traffic along Highway 19 Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday when the tractor trailer — which was not carrying a load — was travelling north in the slow lane and clipped a light standard before going down an embankment.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on their own and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Northbound traffic was backed up for several hours as emergency crews removed the tractor trailer from the ditch.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time and is under investigation.