

Eric Lloyd, CTV Vancouver Island





Pink T-shirts were handed out at Toys “R” Us locations across the country over the weekend in preparation for Pink Shirt Day and National Anti-Bullying Day, on Feb. 27.

A statement issued by the retailer states that 75 per cent of Canadians have been affected by bullying and this national campaign is designed to “draw attention to that alarming reality and stand up against violence.”

In Victoria shoppers, who paid a visit to the Mayfair Mall Toys “R” Us, were given T-shirts with the slogan “Be a Buddy, Not a Bully."

One teenager who picked up a pair of shirts says the toy store is the perfect place to spread the word.

“I think it’s great that they’re sending that message out, especially here where there’s so many kids, and I think it’s really aimed toward them, and I just really like that message so I got a couple," he said.

The toy store was buzzing with excitement as parents and children lined up to receive their free shirts. There were also activity stations featuring slime making, Pokémon cards and play dough.

All 82 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores across Canada took part in the pink shirt giveaway handing out the t-shirts to the first 100 shoppers at each location on Saturday.

Associates and employees of the retailers will also be wearing pink shirts, on Feb. 27 in support of the anti-bullying movement.