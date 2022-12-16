Toy drive brings much-needed cheer to Saanich Peninsula families

Sidney, B.C. -

The Sidney Lions Club is wrapping up its two-week toy drive that began Dec. 1, but still needs help reaching one of its targets.

Toys and cash were still pouring in on the last day of the toy drive Thursday at the club's drop-off location on Beacon Avenue in Sidney.

“Support has been overwhelming,” says Scott Henderson, a member of the Sidney Lions Club.

“The major companies, as well as just individuals, keep walking in through our front door.”

The organization is supporting local families through the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.

This year has seen an increase in the number of Peninsula families needing assistance from the food bank.

Along with food hampers for families, 230 children of all ages will benefit from the toy drive by having gifts under the tree this year.

Cash donations are down, though. Only half of the club's $12,000 goal has be raised so far.

“We’ve reached the toys (goal). We need more of the cash donations for those people,” says Henderson.

While CTV Vancouver Island was there for the interview, Coast Capital dropped off a cheque for $1,500, one of many generous local business helping families in the community.

“We’re expecting a lot of big companies coming into today with their final push to get us over our targets.”

Even though the donated space at the drop-off centre will be closed, the Sidney Lions Club is still accepting cash donations until Monday.

The gifts, along with food hampers, will be sorted and distributed by the food bank later next week.

“I’d just like to thank the community,” says Henderson. “There’s been tremendous support from local individuals helping us all out.”

Information on the toy drive and how to make monetary donations can be found on the event poster embedded below.