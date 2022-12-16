Toy drive brings much-needed cheer to Saanich Peninsula families
The Sidney Lions Club is wrapping up its two-week toy drive that began Dec. 1, but still needs help reaching one of its targets.
Toys and cash were still pouring in on the last day of the toy drive Thursday at the club's drop-off location on Beacon Avenue in Sidney.
“Support has been overwhelming,” says Scott Henderson, a member of the Sidney Lions Club.
“The major companies, as well as just individuals, keep walking in through our front door.”
The organization is supporting local families through the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank.
This year has seen an increase in the number of Peninsula families needing assistance from the food bank.
Along with food hampers for families, 230 children of all ages will benefit from the toy drive by having gifts under the tree this year.
Cash donations are down, though. Only half of the club's $12,000 goal has be raised so far.
“We’ve reached the toys (goal). We need more of the cash donations for those people,” says Henderson.
While CTV Vancouver Island was there for the interview, Coast Capital dropped off a cheque for $1,500, one of many generous local business helping families in the community.
“We’re expecting a lot of big companies coming into today with their final push to get us over our targets.”
Even though the donated space at the drop-off centre will be closed, the Sidney Lions Club is still accepting cash donations until Monday.
The gifts, along with food hampers, will be sorted and distributed by the food bank later next week.
“I’d just like to thank the community,” says Henderson. “There’s been tremendous support from local individuals helping us all out.”
Information on the toy drive and how to make monetary donations can be found on the event poster embedded below.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Large snowstorm hovering over Eastern Ontario, travelling east to Atlantic Canada this weekend
A large storm system from the U.S. is in the nation's capital Friday, as eastern Quebec and the Maritimes brace for more snow and freezing rain Saturday.
Royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series
The Royal Family stuck to routine and remained silent Friday over the second half of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's documentary series, which made hard-hitting claims against Harry's brother, Prince William.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
Prince William's godmother apologizes to woman over racism incident
Prince William's godmother has met to offer her sincere apologies to a woman over 'unacceptable' comments she had made about her race and nationality at an official royal reception last month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.
52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport
A 52-year-old man from Switzerland is dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Vancouver
-
Advocates for survivors of gender-based violence rally outside BC RCMP detachment
Eight days after a woman was fatally shot in Coquitlam, advocates for survivors of gender-based violence are calling for all levels of government to end femicide.
-
Drag performer brings festive cheer to North Vancouver
It’s been said that St. Nick knows when you’re sleeping and he knows when you’re awake – but when Santa gets a little busy, he has a very special family member step in to spread the magic of Christmas.
-
More snow, frigid temperatures forecast for Metro Vancouver. Is the region ready?
A snow event two weeks ago crippled Metro Vancouver’s roads, bridges and highways, leaving some drivers stranded for hours.
Edmonton
-
Southside home scene of fire early Friday morning
Edmonton firefighters were called to a home in south Edmonton early Friday morning. A fire in a single-family home near 111 Street and 29A Avenue started in the basement, according to the district chief on scene.
-
Alberta reports 21 influenza deaths, raises season total to 45
The number of influenza deaths in the province has nearly doubled in the span of one week, according to the latest data update from health officials.
-
'Big and spectacular': Edmonton man completes Christmas tree made of 20,000 Lego pieces
It took nearly a year, but an Edmonton man's Lego masterpiece is finally complete, just in time for the holidays.
Toronto
-
It's officially a buyer's market in Toronto, RBC says
It is officially a buyer’s market in many parts of the GTA as the ratio of sales to new listings continues to slide amid an ongoing housing correction, a new report from a major Canadian bank says.
-
Toronto council calls on Doug Ford to repeal strong mayors bill
Toronto city council is calling on the Doug Ford government to repeal a bill allowing the mayor to pass certain bylaws without a majority vote.
-
Man wanted for 'random attacks' on Toronto subway
A man is wanted by Toronto police for allegedly attacking two passengers on the subway in “random attacks” on Thursday.
Calgary
-
University of Calgary-led study looks into the secret behind reindeer regeneration
It's probably not Christmas magic, but a group of scientists at the University of Calgary is looking into why reindeer maintain an uncanny ability to perfectly regenerate their skin all their lives.
-
Cochrane highway interchange construction slated to begin next spring: province
An overpass at the intersection of two major highways in Cochrane is a step closer to fruition according to the government of Alberta.
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
Montreal
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | 15 to 25 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday
Ready your shovels: the snow has started to fall in Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon. Light and blowing snow is forecasted throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening.
-
Trudeau cancels Friday meeting in Montreal with Legault due to snow
Due to difficult weather conditions, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not be coming to Montreal, where he was scheduled to take part in what was expected to be a difficult meeting with his Quebec counterpart, François Legault.
-
Montrealers walk Ukrainian girl's route with message about road safety
On Friday morning, parents, children and other community members in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood walked the same route that seven-year-old Maria Legenkovska took on Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle and died.
Atlantic
-
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
-
N.B. releases report on systemic racism despite criticism from Indigenous leadership
New Brunswick has released its report on systemic racism in the province, months after Indigenous leaders called on the premier to scrap the project.
-
Halifax police investigating after man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital
Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a Dartmouth, N.S., hospital Thursday evening.
Winnipeg
-
No guarantees, but expert says search of Winnipeg area landfill for women's remains may succeed
In 2002, investigators started a massive search of Robert Pickton's pig farm in British Columbia and eventually found the remains of several women.
-
Cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a cyclist was killed after being hit by a front-end loader on Thursday night.
-
Schools closed in Manitoba amid poor weather conditions
Manitoba is seeing a number of school closures on Friday due to poor driving conditions and reduced visibility from the snow.
Kitchener
-
Police offer cash reward as family pleads for answers in 7-year-old Kitchener homicide case
Waterloo regional police are expected to provide an update on a homicide that happened seven years ago.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a minivan at Kitchener roundabout
Police say a man who was struck by a minivan at a Kitchener roundabout on Wednesday has died.
-
Family of Waterloo crash victim calling for more safety measures
The family of a man who was hit by a car while walking through a Waterloo roundabout is calling for more pedestrian safety measures.
Regina
-
No ambulance available in Regina 71 times in October 2022, SHA stats show
No ambulance was immediately available to respond to emergencies in Regina 206 times from May to October 2022 – including 71 in October alone.
-
Mill rate and utilities still to be discussed as city budget talks enter day 3
The City of Regina will enter day three of budget deliberations on Friday with the mill rate and utilities still to be debated.
-
City's homeless have opinions on how to end crisis but say their voices go unheard
Although more than 70 delegates spoke to Regina’s City Council on Wednesday with most addressing homelessness, many of those without a place to live did not appear at city hall.
Barrie
-
Georgina man, 70, killed in collision with dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville
Police are investigating a deadly collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville involving a dump truck that claimed the life of a Georgina senior.
-
Blaze burns barn to the ground in Gravenhurst
Charred beams and ash are all that remains of a small barn after a fire in Gravenhurst.
-
This Simcoe County community to get high-speed internet with boost from government
Roughly 470 homes, farms and businesses in Simcoe County will have fast, reliable high-speed internet thanks to a collaborative effort between the provincial and federal governments to increase broadband.
Saskatoon
-
Alaska bound plane makes emergency landing in Saskatoon
There was an unusual sight at the Saskatoon airport Thursday afternoon when an Alaska-bound plane had to make an emergency landing.
-
Flyers in Fairhaven are 'fanning the flames' against the homeless shelter, residents say
A flyer being distributed in Saskatoon's Fairhaven neighbourhood about a newly located homeless shelter is drawing plenty of criticism and praise in the community.
-
SGI warns of refund scam
A refund scam involving Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is circulating, prompting the insurance company to issue a warning via social media.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury restaurant offers customers chance to eat in heated igloos
Northerners will still be able to enjoy patio season as the temperatures drop as a Sudbury restaurant adds heated igloos for customers to dine in.
-
Four charged in Timmins drug bust, $118K in fentanyl, crack seized
Four people -- three of whom are from the Toronto area -- have been charged and more than $118,000 in fentanyl and crack cocaine has been seized along with three loaded handguns in a recent Timmins drug bust.
-
Victim in the Sault kidnapped and assaulted by a stranger
A suspect from Timmins kidnapped someone in Sault Ste. Marie this week while the victim was getting off a transit bus.